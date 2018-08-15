LATEST NEWS
Best Start-up ideas in India
Travel Agency: The travel business in India has seen a blast in the previous decade. Keeping to individuals' changing propensities and their craving for a definitive 'hunger for new experiences', the time is ready for seeking business visionaries to put their cash...
Benefits of Being a Club Member
A club is a large circle of different people from all over the world joined together for various purposes. Such clubs link people from every corner and allow them to form bonds with each other which often results in a mutually helping relationship wherein members help...
Tips For Finding Incredible Real Estate Deals
Everyone wants to pay as less as possible and get the best deal they can, no matter what it is. Real estate is a big investment and is one of the biggest purchases a human being makes today. So it is only natural that you want to find a house that is both perfect and...read more
OUR BLOG
Tips For Finding Incredible Real Estate Deals
Everyone wants to pay as less as possible and get the best deal they can, no matter what it is. Real estate is a big investment and is one of the biggest purchases a human being makes today. So it is only natural that you want to find a house that is both perfect and a good deal. So how do you find these houses? Here are some tips to help you find and land those incredible real estate opportunities.
1. Consider bank-foreclosed properties
When someone fails to pay the mortgage on their home, the lender, usually the bank repossess the house and removes the occupants living there. It is then put on sale on the market to be sold through real estate listings. While it is sad that someone got kicked out of their own home, these foreclosed properties are one of the best deals you can make. This is because a bank is only interested in the business of lending money and do not care about managing real estate. So they try to sell off these properties quickly using large discounts to get rid of them. You can try to get the price further down if you buy it before they renovate the place (which can several years at times) but the problem being you will have to do the renovation yourself. Talk to real estate agents or look around yourself and take full advantage of this opportunity .
2. Be the first or be the last
In real estate, the adage ‘the early bird gets the worm’ is true. But not all the time. So, more often than not, it isn’t the highest offer that gets accepted but the first. So being quick about making an offer can play in your favour and get you a great deal. Otherwise look at properties that have been sitting on the market for a long time. Most times, the owners want to get rid of it as soon as possible. You can use this to your advantage to get a better deal than most because they will usually entertain any offer.
3. Approach Absentee owners
There are many houses that are just left empty, mostly because the owner has a separate place and if they are a landlord who hates their tenants, there is a glimmer of an opportunity of a great deal. There are also homes that people inherited but don’t know what to do with it. But the only challenge is to find these properties because they won’t be listed. Here are some ways to try your luck
• Drive around and look for vacant houses and track down the owner through public records.
• Calling landlords using listings on services like Craigslist. They would most probably advertise ‘for rent’ so let them know you are interested in buying rather than renting.
4. Look at a lot of deals
Looking at a lot of deals. You need to understand it is a numbers game. The more deals you look the better your chances of getting a better deal. Usually, you need to look at a few hundred deals from which only one or two get to the stage of your offer being accepted.
Best Start-up ideas in India
- Travel Agency: The travel business in India has seen a blast in the previous decade. Keeping to individuals’ changing propensities and their craving for a definitive ‘hunger for new experiences’, the time is ready for seeking business visionaries to put their cash where the guide is. The most practical measure to open up a locally established travel organization is by tying up with a host-office. In this way, you will get the advantages of pace (helping you get your ARC, CLIA, or IATA number speedier), comfort (they play out all the ‘back-end capacities’), and help you gain higher commissions and minimize your expenses. While the rates vary as indicated by the host organizations, your principle starting costs will fall inside Rs10,000.
- Breakfast Joint: It is a very common sight to see breakfast joints overflowing with customers. To open up your own breakfast joint, you have to put cash in leasing a space for it. If there is proper funding available, this business can boom and create large income. It is essential to create a space that has good ambiance and great music. Create a sort of ambiance that will attract customers and in this way, provide a possibility of expansion.
- Educational tutoring. This is conceivably a standout amongst the most savvy organizations to dispatch, because of its almost zero beginning cost requirement. Most educational tutors or educators take classes in their own homes, in this manner disposing of any expense on lease and supplies. The main exertion you have to put in as an educational tutor is to promote yourself via web-based networking media or go the old-school route with flyers and ‘verbal’ proposals.
- Online Bakery .While names like ‘Ovenfresh’ have taken long hours and years of diligent work, enlistment, and financing to achieve where they are today, there is a possibility for those who love baking and who wish to start baking, to start an online portal through which they can advertise their baked items and run their business. Instagram is one good platform to promote this idea and even be used as a sub-portal in order to run the business.
- Blogging This is potentially a standout amongst the most lucrative fields to take advantage of in the computerized age. Proficient blogging requires just a negligible start-up cost. You just need to put resources into an area name and facilitating space, at first at any rate, which in its ‘boundless’ limit costs a most extreme of generally Rs 3600. With respect to advancing your sites through the correct channels, the minimal cost and boundless field of the web is all you require.
Benefits of Being a Club Member
A club is a large circle of different people from all over the world joined together for various purposes. Such clubs link people from every corner and allow them to form bonds with each other which often results in a mutually helping relationship wherein members help one another and grow together. In this article, we have listed out some core benefits of being a club member.
1: YOU MEET A LOT OF NEW PEOPLE: One of the biggest benefits of being a club member is the different types of people you get to meet. A club has members from all over the world and being a member lets you interact with these different people and form good friendships over time due to a large amount of time spent together in club meetings and other events.
2: YOU LEARN NEW SKILLS:
All members of a club have to contribute to it in some way or the other. Different duties are assigned to everyone that keeps changing with time. This means that being a club member will allow you to learn many new skills through the duties you are given, for instance, event management, how to handle finance, how to assume leadership over other members etc. Whether your job turns out to be something you know how to do or not, there is always some new skill to master and through the process, you learn how to work with other people and to trust them.
3: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT:
As mentioned before, a club has members that come from many different fields, each with their own knowledge and skill set. Further, it is a well-known fact that for a business to flourish you need to have good networking skills. Thus, by becoming a club member you get to meet people from all walks that will contribute to your business development and help you grow.
4: PRESTIGE:
There is a certain level of prestige attached to being a club member that you don’t get elsewhere. Clubs like the rotary are among the very old and honourable ones whose list of members include influential leaders, celebrities etc. and thus, being a member of such a club will act as a status symbol in society and provide you with many open doors all around the world. Further, members of one club can often become affiliated members of other clubs as well and make use of the services provided by them as well.
5: THE OPPORTUNITY TO SERVE :
One of the biggest perks that come with being a club member is that you are provided with the opportunity to serve society, provide some community service and have the satisfaction of knowing that you have contributed towards the greater good.